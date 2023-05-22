I’m not talking about football. Valencia-Real Madrid was a shame

Valencia and Real Madrid put on a truly indecent show in the second half of the game: balls thrown onto the pitch, fights and racist insults to Vinicius were the protagonists of the Mestalla match.

Vinicius Jr in the center of Valencia vs Real Madrid. Not for football but because it was a real bullfight. To the mestalla a very important match for the podium of the Liga and for salvation. The team of Ruben Baraja it took the lead shortly after the half hour mark through Diego Lopez and then played to resist the attacks from the Casa Blanca before restarting.

The match is tense but at a certain point the situation gets out of control: a fan throws a ball onto the pitch and trade he kicks it to stop the progression of Vinicius Jr. who ends up on the ground and getting up first he lashes out against his opponents and then against the fans in front of him. Referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea booked the centre-back but play was stalled for over ten minutes after the crowd and Real’s Brazilian player clashed verbally.

The situation got out of control and the match stopped for almost 10 minutes because the number 20 of the Casa Blanca pointed the finger at a Mestalla fan, accusing him of racist insults. This Vinicius gauntlet is the straw that breaks the camel’s back, as then a large part of the stadium takes aim at him and everything becomes even more complicated for the restart of the game.

After the Brazilian threatened not to play again, Charles Ancelotti Vinicius took him aside to reassure him and later the coach exchanged a few words with the referee De Burgos Bengoetxea defending his player.

Although the stadium announcer tried to calm the crowd, the two appeals went in vain and the referee told the Valencia coach that play would not resume until these chants were over. The match director restarted the challenge but the tension was palpable and any contrast could cause a new brawl to explode.

The game resumed with electricity in the air very high and after a double miracle Mamardashvili, the Georgian goalkeeper went hard on Vinicius: there a new brawl started that stopped the match again.

The referee went to the VAR and after reviewing a reaction from the Brazilian from Real Madrid towards an opponent he waved the red card in his face. The episode leaves some doubts given how the situation developed and the fact that it was only Vinicius and no one else who paid with the fine.

When the Brazilian left the field he made the sign ‘two’ with his fingers, indicating the possibility that Valencia would go down to the Segunda Division. Mestalla has become even more of a bedlam and even the Madrid player’s exit from the field has become problematic.

This went on for a few more minutes but it wasn’t a football match anymore. It was a real bullfight, it’s not a good spot for La Liga in the world.

Very tough Ancelotti in the post-match: “There is no but. An entire stadium made racial slurs. But nothing will happen, because nothing ever happens. I don’t want to talk about football. You can’t play football like this. It’s too serious that they throw a ball onto the pitch, insult Vinicius all the time and then give him the red card. They shout ‘monkey’ at a player and a coach has to calm him down, something is wrong in La Liga. La Liga has a problem. With racism you have to stop the game. In a stadium that screams ‘monkey’ you have to stop the game. I told the referee.”

The Real Madrid coach doesn’t mince words. It will be very hot days in Spain on this issue.