I’m the Beach are on “Telegram”

Who has Telegram installed on mobile but only use whatsapp? Who doesn’t miss their ex even though the relationship ended some time ago? …it’s that simple and that emotionally visceral and chaotic are the lyrics of this second single that the band advances as a preview of what will be their first album planned by Wild Punk Recordsfor fall of this year.

After A rocket goes up to the skyhis first advance single, I am the beach brings us this traditional and confessional story, wrapped in a fresh and authentic sound. With Telegram make it clear that they sound like indies, what a surprise! But what is indie in 2023 if before “indie was indie and the rest was the rest”?