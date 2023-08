The death toll rose to 36, thousands of people were evacuated

The Hawaii devastated by wildfires. In Maui the death toll has risen to 36. To escape the flames, many people have dived into the ocean. In aerial images, the devastation in the historic city of Lahaina: dozens of homes and businesses razed to the ground, including on Front Street, where tourists gather to shop and dine. (LaPresse/Ap)

August 10, 2023 – Updated August 10, 2023, 3:48 pm

