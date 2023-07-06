Images from above of the devastating explosion that hit an arms depot in Makiivka, in Donetsk – Corriere TV

A shot from a drone shows the cloud of fire caused by the explosion this morning destroyed a large Russian MLRS ammunition depot (Extremely Accurate Multiple Rocket Launcher Artillery System) in Makiivka, Russian-controlled Donetsk region. The Ukrainian military claimed responsibility for the attack. «The Russians had placed a large MLRS ammunition depot in the courtyard of an unfinished residential area in Makiivka. Yesterday the depot blew up», writes the Rbc-Ukraine newspaper.

July 5, 2023

