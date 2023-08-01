Home » images from Beijing after the flood – Corriere TV
images from Beijing after the flood

images from Beijing after the flood

(LaPresse) At least 11 people died during the floods that hit the mountains surrounding Beijing, caused by the incessant rains of recent days. On the other hand, 27 are missing, according to local media reports. The authorities have closed railway stations and evacuated the inhabitants of the areas most at risk. Houses have been flooded, roads uprooted and cars swept along by the current. NO ARCHIVE OR RE-SALE (LaPresse)

