World

images of the Israeli army – Corriere TV

images of the Israeli army – Corriere TV

The Israeli army (IDF) struck 200 attacks in the last 24 hours against terrorist targets belonging to Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Army spokesman Daniel Hagari wrote this on X. «Fighting planes attacked the operational headquarters of terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip and eliminated the terrorist agents».

The Israeli army has released images of the raids on Gaza which took place during the night between Monday and Tuesday. At least 50 people have died.

October 17, 2023

