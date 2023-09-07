“Imbecile, representative of Evil”: Pope Francis insulted by Javier Milei, anti-system presidential candidate in Argentina

“Jesuit who promotes communism”, “Representative of Evil in the House of God”“nefarious person” and “imbecile” are just some of the epithets addressed to Pope francesco. Insults coming from Javier Miley, a 52-year-old economist candidate for the Argentine presidential elections, scheduled for October 22nd. In an unusual escalation of offenses during the electoral campaign, Milei accused the Pontiff not only of carrying on “sh***t” ecclesial policiesbut also to interfere heavily in the internal politics of the country. Big words, perhaps the fruit of a climate increasingly poisoned and polarized. Precisely this climate could be the reason why the Pope has declined any invitation to visit his homeland, where he has not set foot since 2013, when he left for Rome to participate in the conclave that would have appointed him to the top of the Catholic Church.

Milei, who looks like anti-establishment figuretoned in part libertarians and in part of radical rightgot the 29.86% of the vote in the primary of 13 August, resulting in the most votes among the candidates. According to a survey conducted by the institute Closed and published by the newspaper Clarionand then forward in voting intentions for the presidential elections in October: the candidate of Freedom Advances is given at 35%, against 25% of Sergio Massacurrent Minister of the Economy and Peronist candidate, and 23% of the Conservative Patricia Bullrich. A forecast that was unexpected until recently for the Buenos Aires economist, who does not spare accusations and offenses against the central bank, the state, the political “caste”. And, in fact, also towards the Pope. And if Milei has recently partly toned down, declaring his respect for Bergoglio as head of the Catholic Church and as head of state, the wound remained open. In the Pontiff, in the Argentine clergy and in the faithful from all over the country.

In fact, in support of the Pope, a group of “village priests”the priests of the urban outskirts argentines. On September 5 some of them have have concelebrated a mass, convened in front of the parish of the indigenous Virgin of Caacupé, in the shantytown number 21-24, south of Buenos Aires. Objective: “repair the insults” to the number one of the Catholic Church arrived during the electoral campaign. Few – just a thousand – people attended mass. Among them, however, prominent figures, such as some ministers of the centre-left government, various trade unionists and Adolfo Perez Esquivelfriend of the Pope and Nobel Peace Prize winner in 1980 for his opposition to the civil-military dictatorship.

At the end of the Mass, a joint document signed by the auxiliary bishop and vicar general of Buenos Aires, Gustavo Carrarathat’s right 71 priests of the “curas villeros” movement. By rejecting the offenses against Bergoglio, the parish priests of the villages have also rejected Milei’s entire political philosophy. In the note, in fact, they reaffirmed the need “for a policy in favor of the common good, with the human person at the centre”. For the “curas villeros”, who refer to the social doctrine of the Church, a candidate who claims that “social justice is an aberration” represents “a direct attack on the root of faith“. “We believe that the deification of the market leads to dehumanization, forgetting the weakest. If only lions are raised, it is logical that the most defenseless lambs are torn to pieces. In Law of the Jungle, only the strongest wins. It is in the key of the organized community that our neighborhoods organize themselves and the State intelligently accompanies their growth and development.

Words in defense of the Pope also by the priest José ‘Pepè’ Di Paola. The “cura villero” has in fact accused Milei of insults “unworthy of a candidate”, recalling the 1997 visit made by the Pope, former Archbishop of Buenos Aires, to the parish of Caacupé: on that occasion Bergoglio presented himself “dressed in a poncho and accompanied by the people of the suburbs”. Since then, the Pope “has turned into a leader like Gandhi, Mandela, Marthin Luther King broadcasting values ​​that can unite humanity“. The priest then appealed to politicians to draw up asocial agenda for the poorrepresenting almost 40% of the population of the country. “The ruling class has forgotten the agenda of the villages which is neither more nor less than that of the majority of the population: work, education, health and safety,” said Pepè di Paola.

