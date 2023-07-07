Home » IMD, negative debut at Euronext Growth Milan
IMD, negative debut at Euronext Growth Milan

IMD, negative debut at Euronext Growth Milan

Negative debut for IMD at Euronext Growth Milan. At 16.30 the title was leaking 3.41% to 1.98 euros, after fluctuating between a minimum of 1.889 euros and a maximum of 2.1005 euros.

The company’s shares had been placed at 2.05 euros, for an initial capitalization after the capital increase of around 36.2 million euros.

