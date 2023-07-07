IMD, negative debut at Euronext Growth Milan

Negative debut for IMD at Euronext Growth Milan. At 16.30 the title was leaking 3.41% to 1.98 euros, after fluctuating between a minimum of 1.889 euros and a maximum of 2.1005 euros.

The company’s shares had been placed at 2.05 euros, for an initial capitalization after the capital increase of around 36.2 million euros.

This text is written for informational purposes only, can be modified at any time and can NOT be considered a solicitation of public savings. The website does not guarantee the correctness and does not assume responsibility for the use of the information contained therein.

