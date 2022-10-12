Home World IMF: global public debt falls, but it is the inflation effect
IMF: global public debt falls, but it is the inflation effect

Protect the subjects most exposed to the flare-up of prices, without weighing too much on public accounts and without acting in contrast with the monetary tightening launched by the central banks. It is the new mantra of the International Monetary Fund for Governments in the complex era of low or no growth and high inflation. A mantra reaffirmed by the new Fiscal Monitor, presented on 12 October. According to the report, in 2022, global public debt will drop to 91% of GDP, while remaining at historically high levels.

Inflation effect

The decline in public debt is the effect of the reduction of the deficit generated by the anti-Covid measures, of the economic recovery after the pandemic collapse, which however is now in full slowdown and in some cases has turned into recession, and of the flare-up of the inflation (which, however, contributes to the jump in refinancing costs). Despite the sharp decline from 97% of GDP in 2021 (and from 99.2% in 2020), global public debt will be around 7.5 percentage points higher than pre-pandemic levels, the IMF points out.

Protect the most vulnerable

In the new context of crisis that has now consolidated, and which has seen the Fund lower the global growth estimates of 2023 to 2.7%, governments “must protect less well-off families from large losses in real income and guarantee them the access to food and energy. But they must also reduce the vulnerabilities generated by large public debts and, in response to high inflation, maintain a rigorous fiscal regime, so that the support measures do not work in contrast with the restrictive monetary policy ”.

The Fiscal Monitor therefore reiterates another message already launched several times by the IMF: when central banks cool demand, with a painful squeeze on rates, governments must not try to heat it up with expansive fiscal policies. The effect would be to prolong the phase of high inflation, forcing greater sacrifices to tame it.

Rising prices “threaten the living standards of people everywhere, prompting governments to introduce a range of measures, including subsidies, tax cuts and money transfers,” the report explains. In most countries, the announced measures cost more than 0.5% of GDP and are added to existing subsidies. For the Fund, the scale of the interventions reflects the fact that they are not sufficiently targeted. On the contrary, for the technicians of the Fund, “allowing the adjustment of energy prices is essential to preserve wider incentives to limit consumption and increase supply”. Governments, in short, “should not try to limit price increases through caps, subsidies or tax cuts, which would be costly and ultimately ineffective.”

