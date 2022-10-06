Listen to the audio version of the article

The International Monetary Fund is preparing to cut further the growth estimates of the global economy for 2023. This was announced by the director general Kristalina Georgieva. “We have already lowered our projections three times, bringing them to only 3.2% for 2022

and 2.9% for 2023. And in next week’s World Economic Outlook, there will be a new cut for next year ”.

“Recession or almost”

For the statistics we will have to wait a few more days, when the report on the global economy of the IMF is published. However, the trend is already indicated in Georgieva’s words: compared to the worrying scenario outlined at the end of July, “the risks of recession are increasing: countries that represent about a third of the world economy will suffer at least two consecutive quarters of contraction between this year and the next”. Not only. “Even when there is growth, it will look like a recession due to the contraction in real incomes and rising prices,” Georgieva points out.

The aftermath of the pandemic, high inflation, rate hikes, war in Ukraine and climate disasters burn “nearly $ 4 trillion of global wealth, equal to Germany’s GDP,” says Georgieva. It is the measure of the potential growth that could have been obtained by 2026, based on the projections made in the absence of the multiple crises, and which instead cannot be obtained.

“All the major economies in the world are slowing down”, emphasizes Georgieva: the Eurozone is strongly conditioned by the reduction in gas supplies from Russia, China is penalized by the pandemic and by the deep decline in the real estate market. In the United States, inflation reduces disposable income and consumption, while rising interest rates are holding back investment.

The slowdown in world locomotives affects emerging and developing countries, which face reduced demand for their exports.