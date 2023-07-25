IMF raises Italy’s estimates, better than Germany and France

The International Monetary Fund revises upwards its growth estimates for Italy, whose performance this year will be better than that of Germany, France and the euro area average. The Italian GDP was raised by 0.4 percentage points in 2023 to +1.1%, while that for 2024 was adjusted upwards by 0.1 points to +0.9%.

The German economy will contract by 0.3% this year while the French one will grow by 0.8%. The growth of Euroland is forecast this year at +0.9%.

According to the Fund, inflation is easing its grip but remains elevated and above pre-pandemic levels, globally at 6.8% this year from 8.7% in 2022. In 2024 it is expected to fall to 5.2%. Core inflation is expected to decline “more gradually”, falling from 6.5% in 2022 to 6.0% in 2023 and 4.7% in 2024. “Central banks in economies with high and persistent core inflation should continue to clearly signal their commitment to reduce” prices: “a restrictive policy is necessary until there are clear signs that core inflation is cooling down”, notes the IMF.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

