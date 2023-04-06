Listen to the audio version of the article

The International Monetary Fund sees weak global growth not only in 2023 but also in a medium-term perspective.

“As you will see in our World Economic Outlook next week,” International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in her keynote address at the Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank. period. Global growth in 2022 fell by almost half, from 6.1 to 3.4 percent. The slowdown is continuing this year and we expect the world economy to grow less than 3 percent in 2023. Georgieva underlined that “it is necessary to act decisively”, given that “a robust economic recovery remains elusive, with the increase in geopolitical tensions and inflation still high”.

“In the next five years we expect global growth around 3%, our lowest medium-term growth forecast since 1990,” Georgieva stressed. The marked slowdown of the Chinese economy, which instead for years had been the engine of world growth, was decisive.

Three priorities to support the recovery

Three priorities, “three big climbs to climb” to ensure a robust recovery for the world. He always listed them Georgieva. The first concerns the fight against inflation and safeguarding financial stability. “As long as financial pressures remain limited, we expect central banks to stay on course in the fight against inflation. At the same time, they should address financial stability risks as they arise, through the appropriate provision of liquidity. The key is to closely monitor risks to banks and non-bank financial institutions, as well as weaknesses in sectors such as commercial real estate.

Attention then to the pressures in the banking sector, even if «today, the banks are generally stronger and more resilient and the political decision-makers» have combined a «remarkable speed and completeness in their actions in recent weeks. Having said that – added Georgieva – concerns remain about the vulnerabilities that could be hidden, they are not in the banks, but also in the non-banking sector. This is not the time for carelessness.”