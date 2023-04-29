“Immense support from Italy, thank you”

Florence, April 28, 2023 – “I heard a great affection from Florence, thank you all”. Hope Carrasquilla, the principal of a school in Florida forced to abandon her job after showing a photo of David in class, she visited La Nazione.

He is in Florence these days because on April 29 he will receive an award in Palazzo Vecchio from the mayor Dario Nardella. This will be the most important of the many certificates of esteem she received after a grotesque affair to say the least.

Indeed, she was accused by the parents of the pupils of having spread pornography by holding a lesson on Michelangelo’s David and showing the work.

An event that greatly affected the Florentines: the David is a symbol of Firenze in the world, her nudity is a masterpiece of absolute level and somehow the city wanted to make Principal Carrasquilla feel all its closeness.