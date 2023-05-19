“Immigrants embarked on Lesvos and abandoned at sea”: the illegal rejections of the Greek Coast Guard in the NYT video investigation

Were uploaded to a white vanwithout any symbol of recognition, then get on a speedboat who took them on a half of the Greek Coast Guard which took them off the Aegean Sea and left there, on a inflatable dinghyat the mercy of the currents, until it was there that recovered them Turkish Coast Guard to bring them back to the shores of the Anatolian country. It seems to be the breaking latest news, backwards, of one of the many journeys of desperation towards Europe undertaken by people fleeing war and poverty. Instead, the one shown in the images published exclusively by New York Times it’s a illegal pushbackimplemented in violation of any EU law and international treaty on the right of asylum, against 12 migrants coming from Horn of Africa and occurred on April 11, 2023.

This trip, with all the risks associated with violence by traffickers and the danger of shipwrecks, these migrants had already done it. But one day, by which time they were on a permanent basis on the Greek island of Lesbianmasked men rounded them up, stripped them of their belongings and made them get into the white van which, even if they didn’t know it yet, meant for them deportation: “They said they worked for Doctors Without Borders“, then explained one of the protagonists to the microphones of Now. Among them were not only men, but also donne young and old and even gods childrenthe smallest has just 6 months. “We didn’t expect to survive that day – said Aden, a 27-year-old from the Somalia – When they put us on inflatable raftthey did it without any mercy”.

It is not possible to know how many other people have faced this illegal treatment in the past, since the early days of theagreement on migrants signed by European Union e Türkiye in March 2016. This time it was an activist who ‘framed’ the Greek and Turkish authorities who filmed all the illegal push-back operations and handed over the video to the New York Times who carried out all the checks, arriving at the conclusion that the images are authentic. Also because reporters managed to trace the people involved in Turkey and collect their testimonies. Some of them still wore the same clothes they also wore in the video.

Another confirmation comes from the information disseminated by Msf after the publication of the investigation. In a brief press release, the Médecins Sans Frontières team explains that on 11 April, Lesbos had arrived 103 peoplebut that they had managed to rescue only 91: 12 were missing, the same number of those who were rejected. “In Lesvos, MSF patients have repeatedly reported being victims of traumatic pushbacks by the border authorities – reads the note – The Greek and EU authorities must take into consideration these reports and allegations widely documented by various actors , assuring secure channels and adequate reception conditions for those seeking protection”.

The newspaper asked the Greek government for a comment, which however never replied, but during its electoral campaign in Lesvos, in view of the general election on May 21stthe prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis defended migration policies “harsh but fair” of his government and boasted of a 90% drop in the arrival of “illegal migrants”, specifying that he had never mistreated migrants, contrary to what is reported by numerous reports by international agencies.

Photo: still from the videos published by the New York Times