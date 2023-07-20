Immigration Courts Facing Mounting Backlog of Over 2.4 Million Cases, Prompting Legal Challenges and Delays

Title: Over 2.4 Million Immigration Cases Backlogged in US Courts, Trend Predicts Record High

Subtitle: Florida and Texas Bear the Brunt as Immigration Courts Struggle to Keep Up

MIAMI — According to the latest data from the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University, the number of immigration cases stuck in US courts has reached a new record high of 2,401,961 as of June. The backlog has been steadily increasing, with the receipt of 925,000 new cases in fiscal year 2023 through June, suggesting that the number of new cases could surpass one million by the end of the year.

The statistics reveal a drastic increase in the number of new cases compared to the same period in 2022, which recorded 480,879 cases. These cases are currently in the hands of approximately 600 migration judges scattered across the country.

This escalating backlog follows the end of Title 42 in April, where the backlog stood at 2,246,831 cases. In just two months, more than 155,000 new cases have been added to the courts. It is clear that migrants seeking to regularize their immigration status are facing longer and more arduous waiting periods due to the congested backlog at the US Citizenship Service and Immigration (USCIS), where approximately 9 million applications remain unresolved. These applications include asylum, work permits, and citizenship requests, with the majority stemming from the influx of asylum seekers at the Mexico-US border.

The Biden administration has found itself embroiled in over 6,800 civil lawsuits related to immigration delays this year. Immigration lawyer María Herrera Mellado notes the growing wave of litigation as frustrated individuals seek resolution.

Florida currently leads the nation with the highest number of backlog cases in immigration courts, with 376,240 cases. The city of Miami alone accounts for 221,004 cases, representing nearly two-thirds of the total backlog. The nationalities with the most asylum cases in Miami include Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Honduras, Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, and Chile.

Texas follows closely behind Florida, with 331,438 cases stuck in immigration courts. The situation continues to worsen, resulting in longer processing times. In some areas, migrants seeking asylum may face wait times of up to 10 years for a resolution.

In terms of enforcement, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has reported carrying out numerous deportation flights each week. During the first half of fiscal year 2023, DHS executed 225,483 deportations and returns, representing an increase compared to 170,896 during the same period in fiscal year 2022. The costs of these deportation proceedings are covered by taxpayers.

The challenges faced by the Biden administration in managing immigration have become a contentious and complex issue. With millions of people entering the country illegally, the strain on immigration courts and the subsequent backlog has reached unprecedented levels. The future resolution of these cases remains uncertain, leaving many migrants in limbo and presenting a significant policy challenge for the US government.

End of Article

