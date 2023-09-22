Imminent funding for NGOs for migrants in Italy is arriving from Berlin

“Hundreds of thousands of euros in funding from the German government for a ground assistance project is imminent”. migrants in Italy and one for an NGO that carries out rescues “at sea”. Without specifying which organizations they are talking about, a spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry wrote to ANSA in response to questions on the situation of German funding for NGOs that rescue migrants in the Mediterranean.

The European Union allocates 127 million for Tunisia

To support the implementation of the memorandum of understanding with the Tunisian authorities, the European Commission today announces 60 million budget support for Tunisia and an operational assistance package on migration of around 67 million euros, which will be disbursed in the coming days, contracted and delivered quickly. This first package builds on close cooperation with Tunis regarding the crackdown on illegal trafficking networks. This was announced by the spokesperson of the community executive Ana Pisonero. The Commission “is accelerating both ongoing programs and actions in the area of ​​assistance” linked to the memorandum, she explained. “They will help us address the urgent situation we see today in Lampedusa, also in line with the 10-point plan” she announced. “The package we are announcing today combines both ongoing assistance and new assistance under the support package.” “Almost 67 million in support for migration actions will be awarded and delivered quickly,” she added. We are “committed to continuing the implementation of the memorandum by giving priority, in the field of cooperation on migration, to the repression of trafficking networks and by intensifying EU assistance for the development of the capacities of Tunisian law enforcement authorities, as well as the support for the repatriations of volunteers and the reintegration of migrants in their countries of origin in full respect”.

