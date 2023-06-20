Immortals of Aveum postponed by a month, arriving on August 22nd

EA and the Ascendant studio today announced that the charming magical FPS Immortals of Aveumrecently seen in an interesting gameplay demo (below), will no longer release as planned on July 20th but it was postponed for a month, al August 22nd.

Here’s what the devs have to say about the delay, followed by the recent gameplay video.

Hey, battle mages,

Your reactions to Immortals of Aveum the past few weeks have been incredibly inspiring – from our trailer at the PlayStation Showcase, to recent hands-on previews, to our latest gameplay reveal and naming one of the most anticipated games of the Summer Game Fest. It was great.

As you know, this is our first game as a self-financed independent studio. We started five years ago with the ambitious goal of making an original magical FPS in a new fantasy world. Along the way, we’ve tackled a pandemic, built a new team, developed on Unreal Engine 5.1, and pushed the boundaries of what we thought was possible. Now the finish line is in sight.

Recent feedback to the game demonstrates what we’ve already heard: Immortals of Aveum it is something special. To realize our complete vision, we will take a few more weeks, setting the new launch date for Tuesday, August 22nd. This will give us time to further polish the game, finish optimizing all platforms, and build a solid launch. We owe it to ourselves and to you to do a good job.

Stay tuned for more information on the game in the coming weeks and thank you for joining us on this journey!