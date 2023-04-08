Immuno shots are a bomb for the body, says Master of Pharmacy Hristina Lazarevic Milošević.

When our immunity drops, it is easy for us to get knocked down by a virus and a bacterial infection occurs. We feel weak and tired, we have no strength for anything. Have you heard of immune shots that you can make in a few minutes? It is about natural ingredients that we use to strengthen our body, and how to do it, Hristina Lazarevic Milošević, Master of Pharmacy, revealed on K1 television.

“Today we will show quick solutions on how to raise immunity. It is not necessary to strengthen immunity when there is an infection, but when we are at full strength. Here is how you can strengthen it every day. You can make two drinks, they are immune shots. They are called that because are they are packed in small brandy glasses and drunk on the go, because the most common ones are hot or have a strong taste. It’s a vitamin bomb for the body,” said Hristina Lazarevic Milošević and revealed the recipes.

Red immuno shot

“The reds need them two to three beets medium size. They don’t have to be cooked, they can be fresh and it’s better when they’re fresh, because that way there are more vitamins and minerals. In addition to beets, we can add jone cup of frozen fruit. Here we are talking about raspberries, but you can add blackberries and it is better to use wild ones. We will add juice of one lemon, ginger which is excellent for strengthening immunity. We’ll add a quarter or half a teaspoon of cinnamon, he is an excellent stimulant. We are adding pepper because it is very healing,” revealed Hristina and explained the next steps:

“In order to get a thinner mixture, it is advisable to have a strainer at home and squeeze the mixture out of the blender. That way you will get a liquid that you drink. Pour it into brandy glasses and feed your immunity,” revealed Hristina.

Yellow immuno shot

“We will use two lemons. Peel, clean and put the whole thing in a juicer or blender. You can use it with the peel, but in that case it has to be organic. Otherwise don’t, it’s full of pesticides. They use one gingerthe size of a thumb, turmerichalf a teaspoon happens. To make it a little more liquid, since there are no watery ingredients here, we add two glasses of water. This in the fridge it can be kept for up to five days“, Hristina revealed and warned a group of people:

“It is important to emphasize that people who have gastritis should not drink this,” she emphasized.

