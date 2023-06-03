Impagnatiello’s messages to Giulia, killed 4 days earlier: “Stop it, where are you?”

breaking latest news – “What a mother you are!!!!! But you wonder”. This is what Alessandro Impagnatiello writes in a message to his partner Giulia Tramontano, 7 months pregnant, on the afternoon of May 25, two before the one in which he will kill the girl. “Accept my decision and let’s close the conversation. I don’t want any more discussions, frustrations, anxieties and constant anger, leave me alone. I’m not happy and I would like to find my peace of mind. Enough” says Giulia a few minutes earlier.

And again: “We share a house as long as necessary”. The Whatsapp chat between Impagnatiello and Giulia is in the records of the investigation for the pluriaggravated murder, suppression of a corpse and non-consensual termination of pregnancy. “I no longer want to fight and live an unsatisfied life alongside the wrong person. I don’t trust you and I will never have any. By now the vase is broken and I don’t want to fix it”, concludes Giulia.

Among the other messages extrapolated by the carabinieri of the Milan investigative nucleus, coordinated by the prosecutor Alessia Menegazzo, there are also those that Impagnetiello sent to his partner when she was already dead. “I have journalists who are harassing me at home, please it’s unlivable so my mom cries, my brother and Luciano too, please do it for my son! You know how much he is related to you” and “we are on day 4 today, stop this story and beat it, I beg you”. The last two mandates are on the morning of May 31st. The same night, the 30-year-old barman will show the investigators the place where he hid the body and will confess to the murder.

A betrayal already known to the victim

Julia Tramontano he had known about the betrayal for months by Alessandro Impagnetiello. For almost two and a half years, that is, since their life together had begun. Chiara Tramontano, sister of the young seven months pregnant woman killed by her boyfriend, now in prison, told the carabinieri.

“Ever since Giulia started living together with Alessandro, i.e. in February 2021, my sister has always confided in me that there were sentimental issues with her partner, because he was often away on business and she stayed at home alone,” she said on May 29, speaking of her sister who, at that time, had not yet been known to have been killed by her boyfriend.

Last January Giulia confided to her sister that boyfriend was cheating on her. “Alessandro had confided in her that he had – Chiara recalls – a sentimental relationship with another girl and that, due to this situation, she was thinking of having an abortion as she was pregnant with Alessandro”. Giulia also spoke to her parents the following month about the difficulties with Impagnetiello.

“From the beginning I have never had a great esteem for Alessandro, something Giulia also noticed,” Chiara told the carabinieri of Senago (Milan) who had been investigating the disappearance of the 29-year-old for 24 hours. “The relationship between my sister and I – Chiara puts it in the minutes – always remained daily through messages or calls but, on April 5, 2023, Giulia and I we had a discussion because she told me that, after a few days, she would go to Ibiza for a few days together with Alessandro and I didn’t agree”.

For about a month relations between the sisters would be “slightly chilled” at least until early May “when we both went to our parents’ house and on that occasion we resumed normal relations. From that period until 00:57 on Saturday 26 May we always kept in touch” .

