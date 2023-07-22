Impartiality Prevails: ICC Denies Maduro Government’s Request to Suspend Prosecutor Khan’s Investigative Power

Title: ICC Appeals Chamber Rejects Maduro Government’s Request to Suspend Prosecutor Khan’s Investigation

Subtitle: International Court demonstrates impartiality and independence in decision

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has denied the request made by the Government of Nicolás Maduro to suspend Prosecutor Khan’s power to investigate pending the appeal against the decision to continue the investigation. The ruling was made by the ICC Appeals Chamber, which stated that the government failed to demonstrate a risk of irreversible consequences for the Memorandum of Understanding. Moreover, the government did not explain how the resumption of the investigation would undermine the purpose of the appeal should the Appeals Chamber rule that the court lacks jurisdiction.

The decision was shared on Twitter by Ali Daniels, the director of Access to Justice, who provided an unofficial translation of the document signed by the judge of the Appeals Chamber, Marc Perrin de Bruchambaut. The judge explained in the document that the request for suspensive effect was rejected due to the lack of evidence showing potential irreversible consequences for the Memorandum of Understanding. De Bruchambaut noted that Prosecutor Khan had publicly committed to cooperation under the memorandum if the investigation is resumed.

The argument put forward by the Maduro government about a possible “retraumatization” of the victims was also discarded by the Appeals Chamber. The Chamber did not find sufficient merit in this argument to warrant the suspension of the investigation.

In his opinion, Daniels highlighted that this decision by the ICC Appeals Chamber further demonstrated the court’s impartiality and independence in handling the case. The rejection of the government’s request to suspend Prosecutor Khan’s power to investigate pending the appeal emphasizes the ICC’s commitment to ensuring a fair and thorough examination of the situation.

The investigation, led by Prosecutor Khan, aims to examine alleged human rights abuses and potential crimes against humanity in Venezuela. Despite the appeals and challenges from the Maduro government, the ICC remains steadfast in its pursuit to uncover the truth and deliver justice to the victims.

The ICC’s decision signifies a crucial step forward in holding those responsible accountable for their actions and establishing the rule of law. The international community continues to closely monitor the developments in this case, underscoring the importance of justice and accountability in ensuring a more just and humane world.

