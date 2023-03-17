Home World Impeachment against Ljubiša Petrović Let’s start Bijeljina | Info
by admin
A referendum is being held in Bijeljina on Sunday, where citizens will express their confidence in Mayor Ljubiša Petrović (SDS).

Source: Mondo – Slaven Petković

The recall was initiated by the parties gathered in the coalition “Let’s start Bijeljina”which is led by SNSD.
In case of success, extraordinary elections for the mayor of Bijeljina would be held.

Petrović will try to prevent that scenario, and he will have great help from the president of the SDS and the mayor of Oština Teslić, Milan Miličević, who managed to defeat the SNSD in the impeachment.

“SDS is maximally engaged, not only today, but for the last few months here in Bijeljina through the SDS City Committee. We seriously approached the campaign and pre-campaign and of course the organization for the election day. These are the standard things that are related to covering all polling stations for the members of the committee, accredited observers and everything that makes contact with voters”, Milicevic pointed out.

The People’s Coalition “Let’s Start Bijeljina” called on citizens to go to the referendum in a peaceful and dignified manner on Sunday, March 19, and confirm the will of the majority, which is for the impeachment of Mayor Ljubiša Petrović.

“Bijeljina must not and will not become the scene of various political adventurers. We are the same people, we will not be a training ground for political divisions and quarrels that Petrović has been fomenting for more than two years.” they stated from the coalition and told the citizens to be united on March 19 and to send home those who came to argue and divide.

The People’s Coalition pointed out that “more than 300 SDS and PDP activists from all over Republika Srpska arrived in the city to defend Petrović from Semberac”.

The process of impeachment of the mayor of Bijeljina is carried out in an almost identical way as local elections, and about 112,000 citizens have the right to vote at 183 polling stations in the city, said the President of the Commission for Impeachment Dijana Savić Božić.

“The distribution of voting materials to the polling committees is tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. and they are driving the materials accompanied by the police,” Božićeva announced.

According to Božić, polling stations open on Sunday at 7:00 a.m., voting lasts until 7:00 p.m.

All political entities that participated in the local elections in 2020 participate in the impeachment process, and there are 85.

Votes are counted by the electoral committee in the presence of observers, the same as for local elections. The results are confirmed by the Republican Electoral Commission, and if the recall passes – the Central Electoral Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina decides on the date of the extraordinary election for the mayor of Bijeljina.

The referendum question reads “Are you in favor of the impeachment (removal) of the mayor of the city of Bijeljina, Ljubiša Petrović?” and there is a vote “for” recall or “against” impeachment.

The referendum on Sunday, March 19, in Bijeljina is the first to be held in accordance with the new Rulebook on impeachment, which was passed by the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska at the end of last year.

