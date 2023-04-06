A terrible scene: a woman approaches the dog to hand him the bowl with the food and the rottweiler turns against her, bites her. He eats her. Help arrives immediately, the carabinieri also arrive. But it is impossible to get close to the molosser, which continued to growl. For this reason, a soldier was forced to shoot the animal with a service pistol. At that point, however, Patrizia La Marca, 53, manager of a large-scale retail brandshe was already very serious and then died in the hospital where she had arrived in desperate conditions.

It happened yesterday afternoon (Wednesday), in Soldano, in the hinterland of Vallecrosia (Imperia). The alarm was raised by some neighbors who had heard the screams. The doctors of the Santa Corona hospital in Pietra Ligure (Savona), where the woman was hospitalized in critical condition, attempted to keep her alive, but the wounds were too devastating: he had suffered injuries to the head, abdomen, shoulders and arms. The woman – sister of Luigi, a Uil trade unionist, and cousin of regional councilor Veronica Russo – had been looking after the dog for days, with her brother on vacation, tied to a chain together with a mixed breed.

The first to help was a neighbor, alarmed by Patrizia's cries. Somehow he managed to give comfort to the woman – who in a faint voice kept repeating: "Save me…" – by keeping the molosser away with a sorghum broom found in the courtyard of the house on the first slopes of the Apennines . Patrizia was taken to Santa Corona by air ambulance who made a stop at the Saint Charles in Bordighera to attempt an initial resuscitation.

It was difficult for the carabinieri and first responders to provide first aid because the molosser continued to growl. One of the soldiers was then forced to shoot him, a shot fired with extreme caution in the leg, taking care not to kill him. The frightened dog holed up in the house, crouching down with the mixed breed on the sofa where they were later found by the vets of Imperia’s Asl 1 who provided sedation. The next step will be to send the judiciary a report on the conditions in which the two dogs previously lived.