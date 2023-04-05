Patrizia La Marca, 53, died after being mauled in the afternoon by her brother’s Rottweiler dog, to whom she had brought food.

Tragedy in Soldano, in the province of Imperia, where the 53-year-old Patricia La Marca she died after being mauled by a Rottweiler dog in the afternoon. Right from the start, the injuries sustained by the woman had proved to be very serious, so much so that she had to be transported to the hospital by air ambulance: the doctors’ attempts to rescue her unfortunately proved useless.

The woman, as she had already done in recent days, had gone to feed her brother’s dog, who in the meantime had left with his wife for a few days of vacation. It is not yet clear what happened: at the moment it is only known that the woman was overwhelmed by the animal, which bit her arms, chest, head and legs.

A rottweiler

When rescuers, alerted by neighbors who heard the 53-year-old’s screams, arrived at the scene, they found her in a pool of blood. “Help me, I’m afraid of dying,” she had told doctors and nurses from a distance before entering a state of semi-consciousness. Only when the carabinieri arrived, who shot the animal, wounding it to prevent it from attacking them too, were firefighters and health personnel able to approach Patrizia and see that the situation was desperate. Transported by helicopter to the Santa Corona hospital in Pietra Ligure, the 53-year-old died shortly after.

Murder of Alice Scagni, her brother Alberto indicted: the trial begins on 9 June See also Florida, hurricane Ian is coming. The authorities: "Run away"

Investigations are underway by the carabinieri, who have the task of reconstructing the exact dynamics of what happened. In the meantime, the dog has been sedated and taken care of by the Asl1 Imperiese vets who will start him on a recovery path, to prevent him from being put down.