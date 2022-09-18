There is a popular saying in mainland China in recent years: “Important things should be said three times in a row”. In a TV interview, US President Biden said three “Don’t” in a row, warning Russian President Vladimir Putin: Do not use weapons of mass destruction such as nuclear weapons and chemical weapons after the setback in the Ukraine war.

Agence France-Presse reported that Biden warned Putin in an exclusive interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” on Sunday, some of which were broadcast in advance on the evening of the 17th. When the news anchor asked: “Ukraine is making progress on the battlefield, Putin has become embarrassed and pushed into a corner. And I want to know, Mr. President, what would you say to him if he considered chemical or technical nuclear weapons? ?”

Biden replied: He would tell Putin: “No, no, no. You’re going to change the face of war since World War II.”

Biden was then asked what the consequences would be if Putin crossed the red line. Biden responded, “You think I’m going to tell you, do I know exactly the consequences of this? Of course, I’m not going to tell you. But there will be serious consequences,” Biden continued: “They’re going to be bigger than they are in the world. Outcasts have been more isolated in the past, and what kind of response[we do]will depend on what they do.”

The U.S. president has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin not to use weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear and chemical weapons, after a setback in Ukraine. It was a very timely and cautious response from Washington. As we all know, the Ukrainian army recently held a great counteroffensive in Kharkov, in the northeastern part of Ukraine. There have been frequent reports of success, and the Russian army lost its armor and armor, and the Ukrainian army recovered more than 8,000 square kilometers of land. The Russian military’s performance on the Ukrainian battlefield not only disappointed Putin and the Russian government, but was also denounced by many military commentators as “disgraceful”.

The war of aggression against Ukraine that Putin personally directed and deployed has been over for more than 200 days, but the eastern Ukrainian area, which was indiscriminately bombed by the Russian army for several months, was forced to be discarded within a few days. What’s wrong with playing Putin? As the Chinese saying goes, “dog jumps over the wall” and “extremely vicious”, will Putin, who can’t think of it, really take risks one day?

The leader of the second nuclear power, Putin, occupied Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant with armed force shortly after the war began, arresting and imprisoning the staff of the nuclear power plant, causing panic in Europe over nuclear leakage. Russia also often uses “technical nuclear weapons” to intimidate the international community. Everything is prepared. But the intimidated party, like the story of the wolf coming, has been intimidated more and more times, its influence has weakened, and its vigilance has decreased.

U.S. President Biden is old and frail, but his life experience is rich enough. Since the news of the defeat of the Russian army, Biden has not shown a trace of optimism. He believes that the victory in Ukraine does not indicate the turning point of the Russian-Ukrainian war to victory, and the road is still long.

When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral summit with Putin in Uzbekistan this week, he expressed his concern and concern to Putin over the issue of the war in Ukraine. Modi said directly to Putin: “This is not the time of war”. Putin immediately used a deception that could not be justified. First, he said that he was willing to end the war as soon as possible, and then that Ukraine should not negotiate. He forgot to say who started the war in the first place?

Li Zhanshu, the third-ranked Chinese Communist Party’s third-ranked member of the Communist Party of China, offered a “coping” technique to the President of the Russian Duma. It should be a sincere private conversation between China and Russia. But this was said before it was known that the Russian army Udong was defeated. It is difficult to say whether it has changed its mind now.

In the general high-pitched speech that Xi Jinping read to Putin, he did not mention Ukraine at all, as if the Russian-Ukrainian war did not exist. He avoided the SCO group dinner, but what did he say to Putin in private? No one will know if the Russian side doesn’t break the news in the future. In the public footage, the body language of Putin and Xi Jinping is indescribable. Putin stares at Xi Jinping, his eyes are sharp and full of resentment. Xi Jinping’s eyes wander around, but they never fall on Putin’s face.

Despite the Russian army’s repeated defeats on the battlefield, Putin has insisted on continuing “special military operations” in Ukraine until now. Moscow claimed that the “retreat” of the Russian army from the Kharkiv region was to strengthen the offensive in the Donbas region of Udon.

It is understandable human nature to be unwilling to admit that you have lost a battle, and you don’t have to care about it. But the arrogance of the arrogant cannot be underestimated, so Biden warned Putin: Don’t use nuclear and chemical weapons if you lose, and said “no” three times in a row. This is good for Ukraine, for the world, and for Russia and Putin. “The important thing is said three times”, everyone knows it in China, does Russia understand it?

Xi Jinping has returned to China, and Putin is doing it and cherishing it.