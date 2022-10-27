Original title: Skills can impress the world

In the French division of the 2022 WorldSkills Competition Special Tournament, which has already ended, Ma Hongda, a “post-00” boy from Zhejiang, won the gold medal in the plastering and partition wall projects, achieving a breakthrough of zero gold medals for the Chinese team in this project. The event, known as the “World Skills Olympics”, is the world‘s highest-ranking, largest and most influential professional skills event. The Chinese delegation has repeatedly reported good news. So far, it has won 15 gold medals, 3 silver medals, 3 bronze medals and 5 prizes.

What was boiling with the award ceremony was the sighs of netizens on social platforms. Some people say that Ma Hongda’s medal perfectly interprets “Three hundred and sixty lines, and a champion in every line”; some people ask if the world champion can be invited to guide the home decoration; some laymen bluntly say that they really don’t know how to scrape putty. Can also scrape into a world champion… Ma Hongda studied at Zhejiang Construction Technician College and participated in plastering and partition system project training for 5 years. In 2019, he went to the 45th WorldSkills Competition with the school coaching team to cheer on. At that time, he secretly made up his mind to represent the Chinese team. In order to prepare for the competition, he trains in the training room for no less than 7 hours a day; in summer, he always keeps several sets of training suits around him to prevent getting soaked with sweat; a pair of 5 cm thick steel can be used for a year The toe shoes have worn out in two months.

Resolving to represent the national team is a bloody responsibility to win glory for the country; practicing hard skills is a passion that surpasses oneself. Scraping putty, a job that many people seem inconspicuous, is an important step in interior wall decoration. Only by practicing every technical action and every detail in place, can the wall be smooth and smooth, and the decorative effect will be dazzling. There are no shortcuts, it takes faith to support. It is precisely because of a patriotic heart, a dream-chasing heart, and a fighting spirit that Ma Hongda can stand out in the competition of “plastering and partition system project”; Craftsmanship, netizens will be impressed by this industry.

What is more gratifying than the gold medal is that in recent years, skilled talents with both strength and potential like Ma Hongda have been emerging. Also in the 2022 WorldSkills Competition, in Basel, Switzerland, Li Dexin won the gold medal in the furniture making project, Shao Rupeng won the gold medal in the fine woodworking project, and Wang Zongheng won the woodworking project award. The historic record rewrites the record, letting the world see the strength of China‘s skilled talents, reflecting the ability of China‘s manufacturing and China‘s creation, and also confirming the strength of the state’s policy of supporting the construction of skilled talents.

“Don’t be afraid of a thousand tricks, just be afraid of one trick.” Ma Hongda and many contestants engraved every movement into their muscle memory through hard work and hard work, and what they engraved is the craftsman spirit of achieving the ultimate professionalism. Diligent study, in-depth study, courage to innovate, and dare to be the first; more and more skilled talents are working hard and shining in ordinary positions of all sizes, showing the strength and glory of workers with wisdom and hands, and with perseverance And focus on showing the face and style of the craftsmen of the big country. (Xin Yin)