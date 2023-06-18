Home » improvements and optimizations with the first post-launch patch, here are the ones
improvements and optimizations with the first post-launch patch, here are the ones

improvements and optimizations with the first post-launch patch, here are the ones

All right, Final Fantasy 16 doesn’t need a day one patch, but that doesn’t mean that Square Enix isn’t already thinking about the actions to be taken to improve and further optimize the graphic, playful and content experience to offer to the explorers of the realm of Valisthea.

During the streaming event held in Japan by Naoki Yoshida and Hiroshi Takaithe producer and director of Final Fantasy 16 have confirmed that they are working on the first post-launch ‘Major Update’.

The two exponents of Square Enix explain that the update in question will not just close the inevitable bugs and glitches encountered by first-hour buyers, but will expand the scope of features and make corrections to the launch code.

Between many improvements and optimizations cited by Yoshida and Takai, we find for example the interventions for increase and ‘stabilize’ the framerateadjust or disable motion blur effects altogether, set the camera responsiveness in the hero Clive’s movement system and prevent your companion from automatically following us.

Still among the interventions promised by Square Enix, we also mention some improvements to accessibility, especially as regards the options offered to players for remap quick keys, buttons and functions accessible via the DualSense controller. Waiting to know the timing of the launch of this update, we remind you that Final Fantasy 16 will be available from June 22nd strictly exclusively on PlayStation 5. In case you missed it, here you will find the report of our 4-hour test with Final Fantasy 16 between titanic epic and unbridled action.

Source: NoisyPixel

