Imran Khan responds to being included in the exit control list by the Pakistani government: no plan to go abroad – yqqlm

Imran Khan responds to being included in the exit control list by the Pakistani government: no plan to go abroad

Imran Khan responds to being included in the exit control list by the Pakistani government: no plan to go abroad

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (file photo)

Overseas Network, May 26th According to a report by Pakistan’s “Express Tribune” on the 26th, the chairman of the Pakistan Justice Movement Party (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan responded to the government’s inclusion of him on the exit control list on the same day, saying that he “has no right to travel abroad.” plan”.

Imran Khan stated on social media that he has no plans to travel abroad as he does not own any property or business abroad and does not even have a bank account abroad. Imran Khan said that if he had the opportunity to go on holiday, he would go to the mountains of northern Pakistan, which is his favorite place.

The Pakistani government confirmed to the media on the 25th that Imran Khan and his wife, together with the names of several key leaders of PTI, have been added to the “no-fly list” on the grounds that they may flee abroad.

Imran Khan was arrested on corruption charges on the 9th of this month and was subsequently released on bail under a court order. Imran Khan says all allegations of corruption against him are fabricated. (Hou Xingchuan from Overseas Network)

