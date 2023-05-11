Home » Imran Khan: The reasoning behind ex-Pakistan PM’s arrest – BBC News 中文
  • Farhat Javed, Joel Guinto
  • By BBC reporter from Islamabad and Singapore

Supporters of Imran Khan say the government crossed a red line by detaining him.

Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan with many supporters, was arrested on Tuesday (May 9) on corruption charges – an event he had successfully avoided for months, but the moment finally came .

Several arrest attempts in the past have fallen short. In March, a court order for his detention was put on hold after his supporters clashed with police in front of his home in Lahore.

And the scene of his final arrest was no less dramatic, when he was in court in the capital Islamabad. Surrounded by police officers in riot gear, the 70-year-old former prime minister was nearly submerged. They escorted him out of court and tied him to a car.

Imran Khan has faced dozens of charges, including corruption and sedition, since stepping down after losing a confidence vote last year. So his arrest was not unexpected.

