imt partisan igor duljaj | Sport

The black and white coach raised his voice!

Izvor: TV Arena sport/screenshot

While in Europe his team was smoothly eliminated from Nordsjælland and ended the international season already at the end of August, in the Superleague the black and whites managed to “tie” four victories and still go to the break due to the national team match in a good mood. On the other hand, IMT will certainly regret for a long time the missed chance to “scalp” the favorite from Humska, against whom they led 2:0 after an hour of play.



See description

LORD, I HAVE TO TELL YOU – I HAVEN’T LOST THE LOCKER ROOM! Partizan won, Igor Duljaj raised the tone

Hide description

Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 5 1 / 5 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 5 2 / 5 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 5 3 / 5 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 5 4 / 5 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 5 5 / 5

“I congratulate my colleague who has one of the youngest teams. They did their best. A beautiful match, five beautiful goals, it would be good if there were more matches like this. My colleague is brave to play like this with a young team and I congratulate him“, Duljaj added in a statement to TV Arenasport.

Partizan experienced great turbulence this Sunday – the departure of president Milorad Vučelić, elimination from Europe and being left without millions of UEFA bonuses, and on top of that Grobari held a protest in front of the stadium demanding the resignation of general manager Miloš Vazura. After days like that, the black and whites still found a way to win.