Huan Nguyen was the first American of Vietnamese descent to become an admiral in the US Navy. His story deserves a place in history not only for the adventurous career that began as a very young refugee welcomed into the United States at the end of the conflict in South Vietnam in 1975. But because the naval officer is linked to a photo that has become the symbol of war journalism and a turning point in the Vietnam War. That image is famous under the name of «Saigon Execution» and as a child the admiral witnessed and was the victim of the events that caused the cold-blooded elimination of a Vietcong guerrilla by a general from the South, with a revolver shot at point-blank range in the temple. Fifty-five years have passed since that morning of February 1, 1968. The South Vietnamese and American allies had been taken by surprise by the Tet Offensive, launched on January 30 by North Vietnamese forces, at the beginning of the Lunar New Year holidays. The Vietcong had materialized like ghosts behind the lines, even storming the US embassy in Saigon, fighting house to house in the former imperial capital of Hue.

But suddenly, the ferocity of the North Vietnamese incursion was reversed in the perception of American citizens who watched war news from their distant homes. And it was because of that photo: «Saigon Execution». Saigon, February 1, 1968: a Vietcong had been captured at the site of a civilian massacreabout thirty bodies thrown into a ditch by North Vietnamese guerrillas. Eddie Adams, Associated Press photojournalistwas at the scene and began to snap as the prisoner in a checkered shirt, shorts, barefoot, was surrounded by soldiers of the South Vietnamese Army. They took him to the South Vietnamese commander's jeep, General Nguyen Ngoc Loan. The officer got out of the vehicle, took out his pistol, aimed it at the Viet Cong boy's temple. And he fired.

A fraction of a second, Adams's camera caught the horror of the twitching face, then the body on the ground, contorted in death throes. The image of ferocity from the allies, combined with the impression of discovering that the mighty US military was not invincible, as demonstrated the Tet Offensive that lasted more than a month, convinced many Americans that the war so far from home was nonsense. It took years for the disengagement, but «Saigon Execution» was a spark. PI was «pictures don't tell the whole story, they don't say why," Adams later admitted, despite the fact that that service had given him world fame and the Pulitzer Prize. Working on the details, the Associated Press reporter ascertained that the Vietcong summarily, brutally killed, was called Nguyen Van Lem, nom de guerre Bay Lop. He was team leader and according to the reconstruction he had killed the South Vietnamese colonel Nguyen Tuan and murdered the officer's wife and six children. Those eight bodies were in the mass grave nearby. And General Loan, a friend of the colonel eliminated by the guerrilla, had been informed of how the matter had gone. His was also a murder, that of a prisoner, a act of ruthless retaliation in the brutality of the fratricidal war in Vietnam. This, while shooting the series of photos that became "Saigon Execution", Adams did not know. "I thought the general was just threatening the enemy, terrorizing them into revealing where the others were hiding; for this reason, while he raised his arm with the gun, I raised mine with the camera». Instead the blow, a single one, that spread throughout the world.

Adams was then unaware of another detail. When the Bay Lop guerrilla entered the South Vietnamese colonel’s house in Saigon, there was also a nine-year-old boy, the seventh son of the enemy officer. That boy’s name was Nguyen Huang and the Vietcong fired a volley at him, hitting him in the arm, leg and head. She thought he too was dead and left the house. Nguyen Huang lay on the ground for two hours, next to the body of his mother who was bleeding to death. He survived, escaped in the night and was rescued by an uncle, also a South Vietnamese officer. Seven years later, in 1975, when Saigon fell to North Vietnamese hands, iThe sixteen-year-old boy was evacuated to the United States, one of the 120,000 South Vietnamese refugees welcomed in America. He was recognized as a political refugee, he was able to attend university, he graduated in engineering in 1981. He continued his studies obtaining a master’s degree in electronic engineering and information technology. In 1993, he received officer ranks in the US Navy under the Reserve Engineering Duty Officer Program.