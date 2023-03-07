Home World In 2020 stroke more lethal than Covid, Eurostat relaunches a European and Italian problem
World

by admin
BRUSSELS. Stroke, arteriosclerosis, thrombosis, hypertension. Circulatory ailments and diseases kill like nothing else in Europe, even more than Covid-19. It is the first cause of death, and it was also in 2020, the year of confinements and health crises. A generalized phenomenon that does not even spare Italy, delivered to the news pages for the images of military trucks that in Italy carry away the coffins in deserted cities and empty streets. But the numbers speak for themselves: around 1.7 million deaths from venous and arterial diseases are certified in the territory of the European Union, against the 397,905 lives cut short as a result of the Coronavirus. The same situation also in Italy, where 73,908 people died of the pandemic in 2020, compared to 227,350 perished following failure of the circulatory system.

Eurostat, in releasing the official figures, turns the spotlight on a phenomenon already underway in the twenty-seven Member States, that of silent pandemics other than those of the Coronavirus. In the year of the health crisis, tumors and blood vessel diseases have killed almost four times (1.2 million deaths) and even more than four times (1.7 million) the disease for which the course against the vaccine was triggered.

The trend is constant. Every year, from 2011 to 2020, the EU lost around 1.7 million men and women due to strokes, arteriosclerosis, thrombosis, hypertension and the like. In Italy, the bulletin speaks of annual deaths between 220,000 and 230,000 units. In five Member States (Bulgaria, Romania, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia), circulatory diseases are the main cause of death. One out of two cases is due to this.

The figure is surprising, but up to a certain point. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in developed countries. Even the World Health Organization (WHO) has certified that this type of pathology is the leading cause of death globally. With an estimated 17.9 million victims worldwide each year, the EU alone accounts for 10% of this missing population. This is why the European Statistical Institute wanted to underline that in 2020 circulatory diseases “killed more than Covid, despite Covid”. Because the latter was tackled as an emergency, rightly so, when before this there is already another one, which has been dragging on for some time.

Behind this silence there are lifestyle models. Among the stroke risk factors are poor diet, physical inactivity, smoking and alcohol abuse. The European Commission, unable to intervene in a domain of non-competence such as health policies, tries to put pressure on governments by making estimates of the phenomenon. Considering not only pathologies of the blood vessels (veins and arteries), but also the heart ailments that derive from them, it is estimated that the economy loses over 210 billion euros every year for treatments and therapies. An account that could be reduced with the right prevention policies.

But the situation may have been made even more untenable in the wake of the pandemic. “We have to expect long-term challenges with cardiovascular health for a number of people who have been infected with COVID-19,” acknowledged Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health, concerned that the Coronavirus is just another way of reviving that already existing health challenge of circulatory diseases.

