Source title: In 2022, the “Circle of Friends” of the Service Trade Fair will expand to 10 countries for the first time to set up an exhibition in the name of the country

The 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services will be held in Beijing from August 31st to September 5th, with the theme of "Service Cooperation Promotes Development, Green Innovation and Welcomes the Future". This year, the CIFTIS has widely invited many countries and international organizations to set up exhibitions and conferences, and the degree of internationalization has been further improved. It is understood that as of August 22, 71 countries and international organizations have confirmed their appearance at the 2022 CIFTIS Comprehensive Exhibition, including 59 countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Germany, and the United Kingdom, and 12 such as the World Meteorological Organization and UNESCO. International organizations set up exhibitions and conferences in the name of the country and the headquarters of international organizations, an increase of 11 and 2 respectively compared with the previous session; 17 top 30 countries in service trade were involved, an increase of 5 over the previous session. For the first time, 10 countries including the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Italy, Australia, Norway, Pakistan, North Macedonia, Burundi, Liechtenstein and Cyprus set up exhibitions in their national names. In addition, the Global Service Trade Alliance was added as an international cooperation agency. This year, the country-specific area of ​​the comprehensive exhibition of the CIFTIS will focus on displaying the characteristic service fields and latest development achievements of various countries such as digital economy, cultural services, tourism services, educational services, and medical services. Visitors can learn about the development of service trade in various countries in the country-specific area, and appreciate the customs and cultural characteristics of each country. The UAE will serve as the guest country of honor at this year's Service Trade Fair, and will showcase aviation services, financial services, advanced manufacturing, and cultural services around the "diversified economy". Emirates, Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi First Bank and other well-known UAE companies and institutions will participate in the exhibition. At the same time, this year, the service trade will continue to create an "online + offline" three-dimensional display space to present a unique online feast for the audience. 33 countries including the Netherlands, Austria and Portugal will build countries with distinctive features and rich content. Cloud Exhibition Hall", allowing the audience to browse online anytime, anywhere. In addition to the exhibition, 25 countries including France, Norway, Thailand, and 4 international organizations including the World Intellectual Property Organization and the World Trade Center Association will hold 31 forums and conferences, involving digital technology solutions, green circular economy, etc. Promote the advantageous areas and latest achievements of various countries in service trade, and promote open cooperation in various service trade fields such as digital economy and environmental protection services.

