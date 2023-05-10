Home » In a dinghy he examines the sea in X-rays: the Mediterranean invaded by microplastics
World

by admin
by gds.it – ​​7 hours ago

Between 2020 and 2023, the number of microplastics in the Mediterranean increased by 80%. At this rate in the next 100 years there will be a thousand times more than today. The data emerged from the sampling of…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «In a dinghy examine the sea in X-rays: the Mediterranean invaded by microplastics appeared 7 hours ago on the online newspaper gds.it».

