in a few hours a TEMPORAL LINE with HAIL will hit at least 4 regions; let’s see which ones » ILMETEO.it

Weather: in a few hours a TEMPORAL LINE with HAIL will hit at least 4 regions; let’s see which ones

More thunderstorms and hail in the next few hours There will be 4 regions where the level of attention will increase in the next few hours due to the transit of a storm line capable of giving rise to even violent phenomena accompanied by heavy showers, gusts of wind and hail.

A first storm front has already passed in the last 24 hours and at the moment we find it in action on some sections of the North and to be precise between eastern Lombardy and a large part of Veneto. But this unstable front will be destined to lose energy during the morning and then leave room for a second storm line that will begin to threaten the weather especially from the afternoon.

On the other hand, high pressure still cannot guarantee us stable weather conditions everywhere. In fact, it is still weak in the northernmost part of our country where the humid and relatively fresh ocean currents continue to maintain an unreliable context and often subject to the development of sudden thunderstorms.

Let’s see in more detail how the weather picture will evolve in the next few hours and which regions will be most at risk of thunderstorms.

In the last morning strong showers will hit the Veneto and as the hours go by also many parts of Friuli Venezia Giulia. In the rest of the North the weather will be calmer even if new storm outbreaks light up close to the Alpine reliefs.

In the second part of the day, in the face of a warm and sunny weather context in the central and southern regions, the announced second storm front will begin to take shape in the north, which will gradually become more and more threatening by the evening when it will cause scattered thunderstorms also strong initially in the Alpine sector, but encroaching during the evening and at night, even to some lowland areas. At greater risk will be Lombardy and a large part of the Triveneto.

You can also see it well in this map that we offer below centered precisely for the day of Wednesday 5 July which represents the expected distribution and accumulations of rain. In the areas colored blue, up to 40mm can be accumulated and therefore the equivalent of 40 liters of rain per square metre. Rains forecast for Wednesday 5 July, the weather will then continue to throw a tantrum throughout the night on the same areas and then insist even on Thursday when showers and thunderstorms will often be around the corner, however unaware that something will radically change in the general circulation afterwards.

But we will give you more details about this in the next updates.

