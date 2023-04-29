In a video on Tik Tok a woman disappeared in 2010: but it’s not her, the images generated by Ai. The debate ensues

Missing for more than a decade in Poland, she reappears in a video posted on Tik Tok. But it’s not her, it’s not Iwona WIeczorek: it’s actually a video made by Artificial Intelligence, sixty seconds in which the woman reappears right outside a nightclub, the last place the nineteen year old was seen in 2010 in the company of some friends, and in which he says he wants to tell his story.

The video ignited the debate, in Poland and beyond: the images appear real, the one that appears in the video looks like the missing young woman. But the joke still appears in bad taste, relying above all on the hope of family and friends, who have never stopped hoping for her return. The news was reported by the Daily Mail. Looking into the camera, in the recreated footage, the woman says, “Don’t you recognize me? I am Iwona WIeczorek. Today I will tell you my story.”