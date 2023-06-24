In a video the conversation between the head of Wagner Prigozhin and the Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yevkurov in Rostov

A video that appeared in the past few hours on the Telegram channel of Wagnerthe details of which are not yet known, shows the militia commander Yevgeny Prigozhin meet and talk with the Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and with the number two of the General Staff Vladimir Alexeyev. The group is allegedly located in the headquarters of the Rostov military district, the strategic city for the attacks on Ukraine, now under occupied by Wagner mercenaries.

Prigozhin has asked to speak to Russian leaders in Rostov and has threatened to blockade the city of Rostov and head to Moscow if Russian Defense Minister Serghey Shoigu and General Valery Gerasimov do not meet with him in Rostov itself.

