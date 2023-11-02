in a video the plans implemented on 7 October – Corriere TV

In the images published on Memri TV, the simulation of attacks on military outposts and tanks

In a video, the dress rehearsal of Hamas militants against Israel. These images date back to September 7, a month before the attack actually took place. The clip, published on Memri TV, lasts 5 minutes in total. In the military exercise, missile attacks, the takeover of the Israeli military outpost in the West Bank and an attack on an Israeli tank are simulated.

In May, in August and again at the beginning of September Yigal Carmon (former secret agent, former Rabin advisor) had warned of the imminent threat from Hamas in detailed interventions by Memri, its center for analysis of open sources in the Middle East. But Benjamin Netanyahu’s government did not believe him.

Here are updates on the war between Israel and Hamas

