in addition to the damage, the flood revealed new findings – Corriere TV

“The flood caused damage to the archaeological site, but also allowed us to find the old Roman aqueduct that the Italians had already identified in the 1930s”, explains Mafteah Salah, son of the old man responsible for the entire Greco-Roman area of ​​Cyrene

CYRENE- The squared stones emerge from the mud trench as if they were ancient sarcophagi lined up. They are positioned a couple of meters from the surface of the valley dug by the fury of the waters. “The flood caused damage to the archaeological site, but also allowed us to find the old Roman aqueduct that the Italians had already identified in the 1930s”, explains Mafteah Salah, son of the old man responsible for the entire Greco-Roman area of ​​Cyrene .

We enter the alluvial furrow with him. Ancient walls, remains of columns and paved areas emerge from the bottom and sides. The debris piled up not far from the baths area and near the columns of the Forum. it is famous for the Greek theatres, which remained intact, and for the water system, which started from a source of very pure water. But now the sewers of the modern city have broken due to the flood and are pouring sewage into the water table. In the steepest areas there are several micro landslides which bring to light ancient remains over 2500 years old. Water and mud have invaded the rooms of the spa: some mosaics on the floors are damaged, but they appear to be minor problems. The real damage was inflicted at the time of the 2011 revolution. Since then Cyrene has been closed, there is a lack of tourists: farmers and shepherds use the ancient houses as stables and warehouses. Dirt dominates everywhere. When will the flood damage be repaired? “We do not know. There is a lack of funds, no one is taking care of it”, respond the inhabitants.

