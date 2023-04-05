In Afghanistan, the Taliban banned women from working for the UN. He made it known on Tuesday spokesman of the UN Stéphane Dujarric, explaining that the officials of the organization in Afghanistan have been informed of “an order from the de facto authorities” of the country which prohibits Afghan employees of the UN from working. Some UN sources heard from Reuters they said that all Afghan personnel employed by the organization in the country – some 3,300 women and men – have been asked not to report for work for 48 hours as a precaution.

Since they regained power in Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban have progressively curtailed women’s rights, increasingly excluding them from social life and work, and preventing girls from attending high school and university. Among other things, last December the Taliban regime announced that Afghan women would no longer be able to work for both local and international NGOs. On Wednesday some UN officials will meet the Taliban authorities in the capital Kabul to clarify the situation. UN Secretary-General António Guterres said any attempt to prevent Afghan women from working for the UN would be “unacceptable and frankly inconceivable”.

