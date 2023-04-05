Home World In Afghanistan, the Taliban banned Afghan women from working for the UN
World

In Afghanistan, the Taliban banned Afghan women from working for the UN

by admin
In Afghanistan, the Taliban banned Afghan women from working for the UN

In Afghanistan, the Taliban banned women from working for the UN. He made it known on Tuesday spokesman of the UN Stéphane Dujarric, explaining that the officials of the organization in Afghanistan have been informed of “an order from the de facto authorities” of the country which prohibits Afghan employees of the UN from working. Some UN sources heard from Reuters they said that all Afghan personnel employed by the organization in the country – some 3,300 women and men – have been asked not to report for work for 48 hours as a precaution.

Since they regained power in Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban have progressively curtailed women’s rights, increasingly excluding them from social life and work, and preventing girls from attending high school and university. Among other things, last December the Taliban regime announced that Afghan women would no longer be able to work for both local and international NGOs. On Wednesday some UN officials will meet the Taliban authorities in the capital Kabul to clarify the situation. UN Secretary-General António Guterres said any attempt to prevent Afghan women from working for the UN would be “unacceptable and frankly inconceivable”.

– Read also: For Afghan women, a Taliban regime is always a Taliban regime

See also  For the Harmonious and Beautiful Homeland of All Things-The World Enlightenment of Xi Jinping's Thoughts on Ecological Civilization-China Daily

You may also like

Viewing the World·U.S. Political Situation|Trump Arrives in New...

“We want to make a show”, Claudione and...

Ivana Knol in the gym | Fun

Türkiye: united in pain and in the Resurrection

Udinese news / Sigh of relief for Sottil:...

Trump: ‘My only crime was defending America from...

Haiti: Minister Emmelie Prophet, symbol of incompetence –...

flexible work as a new currency of exchange

Nikola Otašević played concrete league in football |...

Rachele Silvestri (Fdi): “Forced to take a DNA...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy