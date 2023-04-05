The Taliban have extended the ban on women working in the UN to the whole of Afghanistan, the spokesperson of the world organization announced today, condemning that decision as “unacceptable” and “incomprehensible”.

The UN mission in Afghanistan previously announced that Afghan women employed by them, who were previously spared from restrictive measures, were prohibited from working for the UN in Nangarhar province, in the east of Afghanistan.

The spokesman for the UN Secretary General, Stefan Dižarik, said later that they were told through various channels that the ban actually applies to the entire country.

He said that so far they have not received any written order about it.

He announced that tomorrow, Wednesday, UN representatives should meet with Afghan officials in Kabul to try to get some explanation.

“For the Secretary General (UN; Antonio Guterres), such a ban would be unacceptable and frankly incomprehensible,” Dižarik added.

He condemned the desire to prevent humanitarian organizations from helping those who need help the most.

In December 2022, the Afghan Ministry of Economy announced that 1,260 non-governmental organizations working in the country were banned from employing Afghan women due to “serious complaints” of non-respect of the Islamic covering of women’s bodies and faces. The UN was not affected by it.

The day after that ban, several non-governmental organizations announced that they would suspend their work, but resumed it in mid-January with the support of female staff in some sectors that are exempt from the ban, such as health and nutrition.

Since their return to power in August 2021, the Taliban have reinstated the strict application of Islam that marked their first period in power (1996-2001) and introduced other measures that limited the freedom of women.

