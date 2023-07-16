In Alaska a magnitude 7.2 earthquake off the coast. The tsunami warning goes off, then returns

And earthquake Of magnitude 7.4 was recorded today in front of the coasts dell’Alaska, with its epicenter 106 kilometers south of Sand Point, at a depth of 9.3 kilometers. The earthquake, recorded this morning at 8.48 Italian time, from the seismic room of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology in Rome, triggered the tsunami warning, which was subsequently lifted. Meanwhile, the US Geophysical Institute (USGS) has revised the magnitude of the earthquake downwards: from 7.4 to 7.2.

(stock image)

