Home » In Alaska a magnitude 7.2 earthquake off the coast. The tsunami warning goes off, then returns
World

In Alaska a magnitude 7.2 earthquake off the coast. The tsunami warning goes off, then returns

by admin
In Alaska a magnitude 7.2 earthquake off the coast. The tsunami warning goes off, then returns

And earthquake Of magnitude 7.4 was recorded today in front of the coasts dell’Alaska, with its epicenter 106 kilometers south of Sand Point, at a depth of 9.3 kilometers. The earthquake, recorded this morning at 8.48 Italian time, from the seismic room of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology in Rome, triggered the tsunami warning, which was subsequently lifted. Meanwhile, the US Geophysical Institute (USGS) has revised the magnitude of the earthquake downwards: from 7.4 to 7.2.

(stock image)

See also  Poland, this is how journalists are intimidated even in Europe

You may also like

Wimbledon banned fans from coming due to crowd...

The Price of Dollar in the Cuban Informal...

Pirlo is also on the cover!

Grand gala of the 58th Aci and Galatea...

Israel has turned all of Palestine into ‘an...

Udinese Market | Sottil on Samardzic: “It will...

Meloni in Tunis with von der Leyen: the...

Nikola Mirotic landed in Belgrade and moved to...

Cuban Ministry of Culture Dismisses President of ICAIC...

Iran, the Moral Police returns to the streets...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy