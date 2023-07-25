Home » In Algeria, 34 people died in the fires that broke out in the northern provinces of the country
In Algeria 34 people died due to the great fires that developed in various areas of the country. According to the Algerian Interior Ministry there are 10 military personnel among the dead. The fires are particularly intense in the northern provinces which are located east of Algiers, the capital: Bejaia, Bouira and Jijel. A total of 1,500 people were evacuated. Large fires are also active in other provinces, always in the northern part of the country.

Fires in summer are the norm in Algeria, but this year they are exacerbated by even higher than usual temperatures and warm winds that are affecting much of the Mediterranean area. The authorities of the province of Bejaia have launched an investigation to understand what caused the fires. In the meantime, around 7,500 firefighters and 350 trucks are working to contain them, as well as several planes stationed in six different provinces.

