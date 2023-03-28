Interview with Hope Carrasquilla, fired for showing a photo of Michelangelo’s David at Tallahassee Classical School in Florida

She was the principal of Tallahassee Classical School, we read that one of the reasons she was forced to resign is that she showed Michelangelo’s David to 11-year-old boys. She worked for 27 years as an art teacher before becoming principal a year ago. What happened?

“To be clear this is one of the reasons presented by Mr. Bishop, the head of the school board, not the only one. At last Monday’s meeting the parents were angry not about this art class but because they didn’t understand the need to discuss my firing or resignation. And it’s a question they keep asking. As for the lesson itself, there were three parents who expressed concern when the teacher gave the lesson, a beautiful PowerPoint presentation explaining the history of the Renaissance, how we get to the Renaissance and why, and showing the most famous of the time. One of the parents thinks it’s pornographic: it’s her point of view. And I realize that everyone says: how is it possible that you think that… But it was one. Two other parents were displeased because the letter we sent last year to notify that, when we explain the Renaissance, there are artistic nudes, was not sent this year. Back home, a student had said that she was uncomfortable during the lesson and the parent wished to know before her to be prepared to talk to her daughter ».

