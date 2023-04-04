And while some are annoyed by the traffic, others make female figures out of snow…

Source: MONDO/Uros Arsic/instagram/serbialive_beograd_rezerva

The snow surprised many and welcomed the unprepared in April, and in the last 150 years, according to meteorologists, we have not had this much snow at this time of the year.

And while some are nervous about traffic jams and collapses, as well as cleaning and layered clothing, others are delighted by the snow in April – the children who are ready to welcome the snowfall, as well as a gentleman from the 21st block in New Belgrade.

In the middle of the grassy area near the sidewalk, an unusual snow figure appeared, at first glance, in a lying position. Absolutely, contradicting the time, the female snow sculpture was dressed in a bathing suit, had a hat and glasses on her head and was lying on a towel. She even had a carrot nose and necklace.

A video of a slightly older man appeared on the profile of “Serbialive Belgrade”, which often publishes events in the capital. He did not hesitate, while being filmed, to additionally shape the curves of this female figure made of snow. From the comments, it can be seen that people had a sweet smile, while there were also those who did not understand anything.

“God forbid!”, “I burned the minus”, “Finally something positive and let’s laugh”, “Congratulations to creativity”, were just some of them.

See in the video what the snow figure looks like:

00:14 Snowshoes Source: instagram/moj_beograd_rezerva

(WORLD)