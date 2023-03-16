Argentina is experiencing an intense heat wave which in the last fortnight has brought temperatures much higher than normal for the period, close to 40 °C. Typically in Argentina, summer lasts from December to February, but this year the summer heat is continuing much longer, and it reached the first half of March: very high temperatures, combined with drought, are having consequences especially in north-east of the country, from power outages to crop damage.

Temperatures 8-10°C above normal for the period were recorded in the first ten days of March in the central-eastern part of the country, the National Weather Service said. Mariela de Diego, a spokeswoman for the agency, said maximum temperatures in the country reached 0 on Saturday 38,9 °Cthe highest ever recorded in the month of March, and that in the capital Buenos Aires there were 12 consecutive days of temperatures exceeding 32 °C, something that had not been seen since records of this type were made.

According to meteorologists, the summer between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 was the warmest ever for the country since that of 1961. At the same time, Sunday also exceeded the lowest temperature ever recorded in the month in March, 28 °C (the highest minimum, of 27.7 °C, was recorded on March 21, 1980).

Maximiliano Herrera, a climatologist who maintains a site which collects the temperature extremes recorded throughout the world, explained to CNN that the temperatures observed in Argentina in March are linked to the impact of the Niña, one of the complex of atmospheric events that influence the weather in various parts of the planet. La Niña is part of a climatic phenomenon that occurs periodically in the South Pacific Ocean and particularly influences the meteorological conditions of the countries in the area, bringing hotter and drier summers than usual: it is about to end, but it still affected the temperatures of the Argentinian summer.

According to Herrera, the duration and intensity of the heat wave observed this year in Argentina is exceptional, beyond what could be expected from a summer influenced by La Niña. In the absence of a specific attribution study it cannot be said that these records are due to climate change, but even in Argentina, global warming has caused an increase in average temperatures.

To aggravate the situation there is what de Diego called a “tremendous” lack of rainfall. In Buenos Aires, for example, only 10 millimeters of rain fell between February 9 and 25, about a tenth of the average rainfall for the month. It is expected that high temperatures will continue to reach around 30°C on Thursday and Friday, with it starting to get cooler from Saturday. For the moment, however, both for Buenos Aires and for other areas in the central-eastern part of the country, a red alert has been issued for the ongoing heat wave: it is the maximum alert level set by the national meteorological service and indicates conditions ” very dangerous’, which may pose health risks.

The great heat wave and drought are affecting agriculture, especially in the provinces of Córdoba, Santa Fe and in the north of Buenos Aires, also in the north-east of the country. Corn and soybean yields are expected to be 20-30 percent lower than last year, and due to the ongoing situation, Argentina will export 28 percent of grain less than in 2022.

Thousands of people also stayed on Wednesday without electricity due to a blackout caused by a fire that knocked out the energy infrastructure, as had already happened in early March. The national institute of agricultural technology said that more than thousand square kilometers of land, almost as much as the surface of the city of Rome.

