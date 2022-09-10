Listen to the audio version of the article

Inflation in Argentina could reach 99.6% by the end of the year and remain above 100% in the first half of 2023. This is the alarm launched by the company EcoGo, based in Buenos Aires. Just a month ago, a poll conducted by analysts and economists by the Central Bank had indicated the inflation rate for the end of 2022 above 90%, raising it by 16 percentage points compared to estimates made only a few weeks earlier.

Last month, the change in prices had already exceeded 70% on an annual basis (with a jump of 7.4% on the previous month), flying to the highest for about twenty years and confirming Argentina among the countries with the highest inflation rate in the world.

New squeeze on the way

Under these conditions, a new squeeze from the central bank is expected, which could raise the reference rate to around 75%, compared to 69.5% today. By mid-August, it had already increased it by 9.5 percentage points. Two weeks earlier he had decided on an 8-point hike. In the run-up between interest rates and inflation, the new tightening could come in days, even if it is not excluded that the Central Bank decides to wait for the data on the price trend in August.

In these days, the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, is in Washington for a long visit, during which he will try to reassure the US administration and the International Monetary Fund that Buenos Aires intends to implement the debt restructuring program from over 44 billion dollars, negotiated by his predecessor Martin Guzman, but opposed by vice president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. The Fund’s program envisages, among other things, cuts in public spending and an increase in the central bank’s foreign exchange reserves, which have now fallen to warning levels.

On Tuesday, September 6, the Washington-based Inter-American Development Bank agreed to increase loans to Argentina by a total of $ 5 billion for 2022 and 2023, with $ 3.7 billion in new funding. .