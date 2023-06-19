In Argentina, the ban on blocking roads during protests, harsh clashes between police and indigenous people – Corriere TV

After the approval, in the province of Jujuy, of a reform that bans roadblocks during protests

Kolla indigenous people have clashed with riot police in Jujuy province in northern Argentina as they demonstrate against a recently approved reform of the provincial constitution, which limits the right to block roads during protests. The governor of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales, of the opposition Radical Party, approved on Friday the reform which establishes “the express prohibition of total blockades of roads and checkpoints, as well as any other disturbance to the right to free movement of the inhabitants of the province “. Soon after the approval, roadblocks were set up across the province. The most significant was set up by the Kollas at the crossroads of two national highways leading to Chile and Bolivia. (LaPresse/Ap)

June 19, 2023 – Updated June 19, 2023, 09:00 am

