by Lorenzo Cremonesi, correspondent in Israel / CorriereTv

Ashkelon, near the Gaza Strip: you can hear the Hamas missiles towards Israel, they hit around here. Despite the attack on Gaza and Israel controlling a large part of the Strip, Hamas still manages to fire towards Israel. There is the sea in front of us and Israeli marine patrols are always in the water to prevent raids on the coasts.

November 18, 2023 – Updated November 18, 2023, 3:21 pm

