In Australia, the woman accused of poisoning and killing three relatives with mushrooms has been arrested and charged with murder

In Australia it was arrested and charged for murder Erin Patterson, the woman suspected of having poisoned and killed three of her relatives with mushrooms served during a lunch at her home at the end of July. Toxicology tests carried out on the bodies of the dead people found traces of Amanita falloide (Amanita phalloides or green tignosa), a type of mushroom that is widespread but lethal to humans. Patterson said she did not poison the three people on purpose and she has always maintained her innocence.

Last July 29, Patterson had organized a lunch at his home: there were his in-laws Gail and Don Patterson, Gail Patterson’s sister, Heather, and the latter’s husband Ian Wilkinson. In addition to them there were the two children had by Erin Patterson together with Gail and Don Patterson’s son, who was not present. The two are separated. A few hours after the lunch, cooked by the woman, the two couples felt ill, and after a few days both Heather Wilkinson, Gail Patterson and Don Patterson died, while Ian Wilkinson was in serious condition.

According to initial reconstructions by the Australian police, the symptoms shown by the two couples were compatible with those of Amanita phalloid poisoning, but initially it was not clear whether Patterson had served mushrooms during lunch. The woman later told the police that she had prepared a meat-based dish accompanied by a mix of fresh mushrooms bought in a supermarket and dried mushrooms bought in an Asian shop a few months earlier.

