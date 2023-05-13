In Bangladesh, about half a million people are being evacuated by a powerful tropical cyclone

In southeast Bangladesh about half a million people they are being evacuated from their homes in anticipation of a powerful tropical cyclone which is expected to reach the country on Sunday, and which could be the most violent in the last twenty years. The cyclone, called Mocha, will bring winds expected to reach 170 kilometers per hour and cause widespread storms. Airports in the area have been closed, fishermen have been banned from carrying on their activities and around 1,500 structures have been set up to house the evacuated people.

In particular, the consequences of the cyclone are feared in the huge refugee camp for people of ethnic origin rohingya of Balukhali, near the city of Cox’s Bazar, where abundant rains are already underway. Two months ago a big fire had already broken out in that refugee camp.

It is home to about one million Rohingya refugees, a large Muslim ethnic group whose communities are mostly found in Bangladesh and Myanmar, two neighboring countries in South Asia. People inside the camp have been fleeing since 2017, when the Myanmar Army carried out a series of brutal military operations against the regions where they lived, including systematic rape and indiscriminate killings.